Global household textile products market to reach USD 170 billion by 2031, driven by home décor, sustainability and smart textiles

The global Household Textile Products market within the Consumer Goods & Retail sector is projected to grow steadily, reaching USD 170 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2031. The market is estimated at USD 120 billion in 2024, underscoring strong medium- to long-term growth momentum, according to Market Research Intellect.

Key Growth Drivers

Rising residential construction and home renovation across urban and semi-urban markets

Greater consumer focus on interior aesthetics, comfort, and personalization

Strong demand for bed linen, towels, curtains, upholstery fabrics, carpets, and rugs

Lifestyle shifts and higher discretionary spending on coordinated home furnishings

Product & Innovation Trends

Continuous innovation in designs, colors, textures, and fabric blends

Growing preference for easy-care, durable, and multifunctional textiles

Increased adoption of sustainable materials, eco-friendly dyes, and cleaner manufacturing processes

Emerging interest in smart household textiles offering enhanced softness, temperature regulation, and antimicrobial properties

Retail & Distribution Dynamics

Expansion of organized retail, e-commerce platforms, and private-label home brands

Digital marketing, customization, and fast-fashion-inspired home collections reshaping buying behavior

Improved accessibility supporting higher replacement and upgrade cycles

Regional & End-Use Outlook

Emerging markets expected to grow faster due to rising incomes and urbanization

Hospitality sector demand (hotels, serviced apartments, vacation rentals) is adding volume growth.

Replacement demand from existing households sustaining baseline market expansion

Outlook to 2031

With homes increasingly viewed as expressions of personal identity and comfort, the household textile products market is set to maintain consistent, resilient growth. The

convergence of design innovation, sustainability, smart functionality, and digital retail reinforces household textiles as a core pillar of the global home furnishings industry through 2031.