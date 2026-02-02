20 C
PTC applauds PM’s exporter recognition, ERF cut, and power tariff reforms; Urges focus on competitiveness over fear

BusinessApparel

The Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) has welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to formally recognise top exporters, calling it a strong vote of confidence in Pakistan’s export sector and a clear signal of the government’s commitment to performance, compliance and global competitiveness.

Key Highlights

  • Exporter Recognition:
    PTC praised the Prime Minister, Deputy PM & Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, and Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan for honouring leading exporters, noting that the move comes at a critical time of macroeconomic constraint under the IMF programme.
  • ERF Rate Reduction Welcomed:
    The Council particularly lauded the reduction in Export Refinance Facility (ERF) rates, highlighting that it was achieved without fiscal cost.

    • A 1% cut in the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) released over Rs300 billion in banking liquidity.
    • This enabled banks to absorb a 300-basis-point ERF rate cut while preserving financial stability.
    • PTC credited SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad and his team for sound monetary design and coordination.
  • Industrial Power Tariff Reform:
    The decision to remove cross-subsidies from industrial electricity tariffs was termed a long-overdue structural correction that had unfairly penalised export-oriented industries.
  • India–EU FTA: “No Need for Panic”
    Addressing concerns over the India–EU Free Trade Agreement, PTC Chairman Fawad Anwar cautioned against alarmism.

    • He noted that while competition will intensify, Pakistan’s value-added textile and apparel exporters remain well positioned due to quality, compliance, sustainability credentials and strong buyer relationships.
    • “Competitiveness, not fear, should guide policy,” he stressed.

PTC’s Reform Priorities Going Forward
The Council called for a coherent, long-term export strategy focused on:

  • Continued GSP Plus access through credible compliance
  • Regionally competitive taxation and energy pricing
  • Investment-linked tax incentives
  • A stable, market-aligned real effective exchange rate
  • Duty-free access to export inputs
  • Removal of bureaucratic and procedural bottlenecks

Bottom Line
PTC views the recent measures as signaling a shift toward targeted, export-led growth in Pakistan’s post-stabilisation phase and reaffirms its commitment to working with the government to convert macroeconomic stability into sustained exports, job creation, and higher foreign exchange earnings.

 

