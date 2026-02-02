The Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) has welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to formally recognise top exporters, calling it a strong vote of confidence in Pakistan’s export sector and a clear signal of the government’s commitment to performance, compliance and global competitiveness.

Key Highlights

Exporter Recognition:

PTC praised the Prime Minister, Deputy PM & Finance Minister Ishaq Dar , and Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan for honouring leading exporters, noting that the move comes at a critical time of macroeconomic constraint under the IMF programme.

PTC praised the Prime Minister, Deputy PM & Finance Minister , and Commerce Minister for honouring leading exporters, noting that the move comes at a critical time of macroeconomic constraint under the IMF programme. ERF Rate Reduction Welcomed:

The Council particularly lauded the reduction in Export Refinance Facility (ERF) rates, highlighting that it was achieved without fiscal cost . A 1% cut in the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) released over Rs300 billion in banking liquidity. This enabled banks to absorb a 300-basis-point ERF rate cut while preserving financial stability. PTC credited SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad and his team for sound monetary design and coordination.

The Council particularly lauded the reduction in rates, highlighting that it was achieved . Industrial Power Tariff Reform:

The decision to remove cross-subsidies from industrial electricity tariffs was termed a long-overdue structural correction that had unfairly penalised export-oriented industries.

The decision to remove was termed a long-overdue structural correction that had unfairly penalised export-oriented industries. India–EU FTA: “No Need for Panic”

Addressing concerns over the India–EU Free Trade Agreement , PTC Chairman Fawad Anwar cautioned against alarmism. He noted that while competition will intensify, Pakistan’s value-added textile and apparel exporters remain well positioned due to quality, compliance, sustainability credentials and strong buyer relationships. “Competitiveness, not fear, should guide policy,” he stressed.

Addressing concerns over the , PTC Chairman cautioned against alarmism.

PTC’s Reform Priorities Going Forward

The Council called for a coherent, long-term export strategy focused on:

Continued GSP Plus access through credible compliance

access through credible compliance Regionally competitive taxation and energy pricing

Investment-linked tax incentives

A stable, market-aligned real effective exchange rate

Duty-free access to export inputs

Removal of bureaucratic and procedural bottlenecks

Bottom Line

PTC views the recent measures as signaling a shift toward targeted, export-led growth in Pakistan’s post-stabilisation phase and reaffirms its commitment to working with the government to convert macroeconomic stability into sustained exports, job creation, and higher foreign exchange earnings.