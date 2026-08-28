Asad Shafi selected as APTMA central chairman in the bi-annual elections

In a press conference at APTMA House, Lahore addressed by Dr. Gohar Ejaz, Patron in Chief APTMA, Mr. Raza Baqir, Secretary General announcing the election results declared that Mr. Asad Shafi, Mr. Muhammad Anees, Mr. Ahmad Shafi, Mr. Mohammad Qasim, Syed Ali Ahsan, Mr. Ahsan Bashir, Syed Omer Shah, Mr. Haroon Ellahi Shaikh, Mr. Shaiq Jawed, Mr. S. M. Raffay, Mr. Wasif Sikandar Butt, Mr. Zahid Rashid Khawaja, Mr. Hussain Ahmad Fazal, Mr. Mustafa Ahmad Zaman from APTMA Northern Zone and Mr. Naveed Ahmed, Mr. Muhammad Yasin Siddik, Mr. Amanullah Kassim, Mr. Imran Maqbool, Mr. Muhammad Junaid Latif, Mr. Moazzam Ejaz Saya, Mr. Afzal Umer, Mr. Zohair Dilawar Agha, Mr. Sajid Haroon and Mr. Faisal Shakeel from APTMA Southern Zone have been elected unopposed as members of the Central Executive Committee of APTMA. Raza Baqir announcing results of the Zonal elections declared that Mr. Siddique Javed Bhatti has been elected unopposed as Chairman APTMA Northern Zone, Mr. Habib Anwar as Senior Vice Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chairman, Mr. Danish Aslam, Treasurer and Mr. Haroon Ellahi Shaikh, Mr. S. M. Nabeel, Mr. Sufyan Akhtar, Mr. Amaan Asif Bashir, Mr. Ismail Aamir Fayyaz, Mr. Abdullah Amir Fazal, Mr. S. M. Raffay, Mr. Mohammad Bilal Danish, Mr. Adeel Mehmood, Mr. Ismail Fareed Sheikh, Mr. Faisal Jawed, Mr. Muhammad Abdullah, Mr. Zaeem Ahmad, Mr. Humayun Qaiser, Mr. Wahaj Tariq, Syed Hassan Nazar Shah, Mr. Asad Kamal, Mr. Ameer Irfan and Mr. Amin Rehman Fazal as members of Zonal Managing Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gohar Ejaz congratulated his group members for securing an unprecedented 17th year of consecutive victory in the elections of APTMA both at Center and Zonal levels. He felicitated the newly elected members of Central and Zonal Managing Committees and the office bearers on their election. He said that it was great honour to be elected in the largest trade body of the country established since 1957. He added that APTMA and textile industry have always strived for Pakistan and its economic autonomy. Gohar hoped that the newly-elected leadership would work hard to strengthen the export potential of the textile industry.

Asad Shafi has been elected Central Chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), adding a national mandate to his existing role as Chairman of APTMA North.

Shafi is founder and CEO of Cross Stitch, one of Pakistan’s leading retail fashion brands, and has built a reputation across branding, marketing, data analytics and systems development. He is also behind Kiji, described as Pakistan’s first fashion-tech brand, focused on performance fabrics and minimalist design. He holds an undergraduate degree from Babson College in the United States and a Master’s in Finance from Bayes Business School in the UK, and serves on the Board of Directors at LESCO.

The election result extends the Dr Gohar Ejaz group’s consecutive run to 17 years. Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Farooq Yousuf Sheikh congratulated Shafi and said the outcome reflected continued industry confidence.

Textiles account for more than 60 percent of Pakistan’s exports. With mills under pressure from energy costs, policy uncertainty and uneven global demand, Shafi’s tenure will be judged on whether APTMA can convert leadership into practical relief and a clearer path for export growth.