Göliplik moves into sustainable wipes with Andritz wetlace line

The Turkish yarn producer is using machinery investment to enter a higher-growth nonwovens segment built around bio-based and flushable wipes.

Türkiye’s Göliplik Şeremet Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. is preparing to enter the nonwovens market with a complete neXline wetlace™ production line from Andritz. The line will produce roll goods for bio-based, flushable wipes, with erection and commissioning scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

From yarn to nonwovens

Founded in 1987 in Bursa, Göliplik is known as a yarn manufacturer operating four facilities and producing a range of blended yarns. Its move into nonwovens therefore represents a strategic diversification rather than a routine capacity expansion.

For Göliplik, the attraction is clear. The wipes market is moving away from petroleum-based, persistent synthetic materials and toward substrates that can support biodegradability, flushability and regulatory acceptance. That shift creates an opening for textile companies with fibre-processing knowledge but also demands dedicated nonwoven technology, process control and product-validation capability.

Why Wetlace matters

Andritz’s Wetlace platform combines wetlaid and drylaid nonwoven technologies with hydroentanglement to produce wipe substrates using fibres such as wood pulp, viscose and other cellulosic staple fibres. The company positions the technology for high-performance, plastic-free wipes, with benefits including absorbency from pulp content, wet strength, durability and cost-efficient production.

The broader Andritz sustainable-wipes platform is designed around bio-based, plastic-free materials and can integrate carding, airlaid or wetlaid forming, hydroentanglement, drying, filtration and quality-control systems, depending on configuration. Andritz’s published technical material lists capacities of up to 25,000 tonnes per year, line widths up to 4.8 metres and speeds up to 350 metres per minute for its related neXline airlace systems.

Training before start-up

The project also includes knowledge transfer. Göliplik’s operating team will receive training at Andritz’s nonwovens location in France, followed by additional on-site training to support commissioning and transition into commercial production.

The next commercial test will be execution: whether Göliplik can convert its fibre and yarn background into consistent wipe-substrate quality, customer approvals and scale in a market where performance, flushability claims and sustainability credentials are increasingly scrutinised.