STOLL: Agreement signed for the divestiture of selected assets

Obertshausen: In early 2025, KARL MAYER announced its strategic decision to focus on its core business areas of WARP KNITTING, WARP PREPARATION, and TECHNICAL TEXTILES. As part of this move, the flat knitting machine business under the STOLL brand was discontinued and the production site in Reutlingen was closed in October 2025.

Against this backdrop, KARL MAYER has signed an agreement for the transfer of selected assets from the former STOLL business unit. The assets are to be transferred to Ningbo Cixing Co., Ltd. (CIXING Group). The scope of the transaction includes, among other things, the STOLL brand, selected materials and stock, and specific technological assets.

The closing of the transaction is pending and is expected at a later date.

The future use of the assets falls under the sole responsibility of the CIXING Group and is not covered by the agreement. The CIXING Group will provide updates on any future developments in due course.

The fulfilment of existing warranty obligations to customers remains guaranteed. A transition of service and support for the installed machine base to the CIXING Group is planned for later this year.