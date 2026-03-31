Groz-Beckert uses Techtextil to link component precision with digital process control

The company’s latest showcase suggests that in technical textiles, competitive advantage lies not only in needles and reeds, but in the data systems and service models built around them.

At Techtextil 2026, Groz-Beckert will present new products and digital tools across knitting, weaving, nonwovens and sewing, reinforcing a broader message: textile productivity increasingly depends on the quality of small components and the intelligence of the systems that manage them.

What it is showing

In warp knitting, the emphasis is on precision modules designed to reduce setup times and downtime while sustaining output in fine-gauge applications. In weaving, the focus is on high-performance reeds, healds and drop wires for technical fabrics with high mesh counts and demanding materials such as wire and synthetics.

The nonwovens portfolio highlights a new needle designed to cut insertion and removal times, extend board life and reduce bending risk. This is paired with the Needle Dispenser, part of Groz-Beckert’s broader push towards automated and more traceable production workflows.

Why it matters

The commercial significance is that consumables and wear parts are becoming operational levers rather than background items. In technical textile production, even marginal gains in durability, handling or process reliability can translate into meaningful improvements in uptime and cost efficiency.

That is even clearer in sewing, where Groz-Beckert is using INH 2.0 to digitise the entire needle lifecycle, from stock and use to disposal.

What comes next

The integration of physical products, digital tracking and laboratory support suggests a shift in how suppliers position themselves. Groz-Beckert is no longer selling only components. It is selling process assurance.

In a more demanding technical-textiles market, that is becoming a stronger proposition.