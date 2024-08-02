Heimtextil Trends 25/26 curated by Alcova Milano for the first time

Unusual, original and innovative – these are the Heimtextil Trends 25/26 under the curatorial direction of the founders of Alcova Milano. The platform for independent design questions traditional design conventions and sets new impulses with its unconventional approach. Alcova Milano combines design with art, architecture and other disciplines to create multi-layered and surprising presentations that go far beyond traditional design exhibitions. Heimtextil Trends 25/26 thus looks at textiles in a new light and integrates both historical and forward-looking influences.

Heimtextil has started a new cooperation with the visionary minds of Alcova. The Alcova presentations, which are considered a hotspot for design enthusiasts during the renowned Milan Design Week, put independent designers in the spotlight. Founded by curator and creative director Valentina Ciuffi and architect Joseph Grima, the collective show has made a name for itself by revitalising historical locations. Whether an old bakery, abandoned cashmere factory or former military hospital – the founders bring unique locations to life that would otherwise remain hidden from the public eye. The fascinating spaces are used to present pioneering exhibitions and captivating installations and promote dialogue between people who shape modern design culture. Since its foundation in 2018, Alcova has impressively demonstrated how traditional elements can merge with contemporary design to create new and insightful narratives.



‘The collaboration between Heimtextil and Alcova promises to push creative boundaries and set new impulses for the textile world. Together with Valentina Ciuffi, Joseph Grima and their international, interdisciplinary network of experts, we are further developing the forward-looking character of Heimtextil Trends. With Alcova’s dynamic and contemporary approach, we not only want to recognise global changes and trends in the textile industry, but also explore how trends are perceived and used. We invite visitors to re-evaluate the cultural and material significance of textiles. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to take part in the Trend Preview and receive the Trend Booklet in advance,’ says Olaf Schmidt, Vice President Textiles & Textile Technologies.



Past meets future: the transformation of historical trends

Under the new title ‘Future Continuous’, Heimtextil Trends 25/26 will present a continuous process of renewing and transforming past trends. The past is not only taken into account, but also revitalised and rethought. These rediscoveries are far more than nostalgic retrospectives – they serve as a source of inspiration to shape a new future.



As the title suggests, language plays an important role in trend research for Heimtextil Trends 25/26: ‘Language helps us to understand trends by describing how they develop over time. It enables us to analyse the significance of trends and predict their future impact,’ explain Valentina Ciuffi and Joseph Grima. ‘Language is therefore becoming a key tool for understanding and communicating the complexity and progression of future developments.’



Language is deliberately used to determine Heimtextil Trends 25/26: designers, textile researchers and representatives of associations and institutions from Alcova’s network share their perspectives in interviews. The work of the interviewees highlights the textile industry and related topics from various angles – from politics and history to data ethics and sustainable agriculture. Textiles are seen as important agents of change across cultures that are deeply interwoven into the ecological and global challenges of our time. The explanations not only look at the role of the past and future of textiles, but also form the basis for Alcova’s colour selection. The colour palette developed goes far beyond visual perception: each colour is given a name that contains a deeper emotional and cultural narrative.



In the ‘Trend Arena’ in Hall 3.0, visitors can expect an extraordinary experience in which Alcova creatively links the past and future of the textile industry. Past textile trends will be reflected and revitalised to serve as a source of inspiration for future developments. Heimtextil Trends 25/26 is a central highlight and acts as a centre for innovative practices. Here, established views are challenged and new perspectives on textiles are opened up.



Full details of ‘Future Continuous’ will be revealed at the Trend Preview on 12 September 2024.

Heimtextil 2025 will be held from January 14 to 17, 2025.