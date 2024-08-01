Turkey plans green deal program for exporters

Turkey has launched a new program to help exporting companies achieve green and digital transformation, announced Trade Minister Omer Bolat. Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the ‘Green Deal Adaptation Project,’ Bolat revealed that the program will subsidize up to 50% of consultancy service costs for companies, covering expenses up to TL 10 million (approximately $305,000) over five years.

The Green Deal Action Plan aims to enhance economic integration with the European Union’s Customs Union and develop a roadmap for addressing the impacts of climate change policies on international trade. “We aim to ensure compliance with green and digital transformation at the corporate level, making sustainable exports possible,” Bolat stated, as reported by Turkish media.

The sectors most affected by the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) include textiles and clothing, iron and steel, cement, aluminum, fertilizer, electricity, and hydrogen. These sectors, which constitute 49% of Turkey’s total exports to the EU, must adapt swiftly to the new carbon border regulations.

Additionally, legislative changes such as the upcoming eco-design rules tied to the circular economy transition will have a direct impact on exports to the EU.

The program will unfold in three phases:

Phase 1: Analysis of the company’s current status based on sector-specific sustainability criteria and parameters. Phase 2: Support for technical and financial feasibility studies to implement the sustainability roadmap on a project basis. Companies can submit their financing needs through a portal, allowing them to assess competitive credit offers from banks. Phase 3: Monitoring and verification of the implemented projects will be supported, tracking the progress of exports and exporters.

This initiative is part of Turkey’s broader effort to align its export sectors with global sustainability standards and ensure long-term competitiveness in the international market.