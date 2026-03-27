H&M foundation turns textile decarbonisation map into an industry action tool

The new open-access toolkit aims to turn broad sustainability ambition into coordinated system-level action across fashion’s fragmented value chain.



The textile industry’s climate problem is no longer one of awareness. It is one of coordination. H&M Foundation is trying to close that gap by launching an open-source workshop toolkit built around its System Map, a framework designed to show how emissions, value, power and incentives interact across the textile economy.

First introduced in 2024, the System Map recasts fashion not as a linear supply chain but as an interconnected system shaped by capital flows, regulation, innovation, cultural norms and commercial incentives. It highlights where emissions arise across the value chain and where decisions in one area can shift burdens elsewhere.

The new toolkit, developed with Accenture, translates that framework into practice through workshops that help brands, suppliers, investors, policymakers and others identify their influence, pinpoint leverage points and imagine a lower-carbon, more equitable textile system.

This matters because fashion’s decarbonisation challenge cannot be solved through isolated corporate targets. The industry must halve emissions every decade until 2050, yet many actors still operate in silos. The toolkit’s real value lies in helping organisations move from fragmented optimisation to shared problem-solving.

H&M Foundation is also tying climate action to a just transition, stressing that emissions cuts must not simply push costs onto weaker players in the chain. The bigger test now is adoption. The toolkit is open. The question is whether enough of the industry will use it to redesign the system rather than merely describe it.