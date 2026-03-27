Mushroom waste coating points to a cleaner future for textile printing

The project shows how overlooked bio-waste can become a functional textile input, though commercial success will depend on matching sustainability with industrial performance.

A German research-industry collaboration has developed a bio-based textile coating from mushroom-production waste, aiming to replace conventional synthetic print coatings with a lower-impact alternative.

What has been developed

The work is being carried out under the DisAPPrint project by Hof University’s Institute of Materials Science and Willy Maisel GmbH. The key raw material is mushroom waste from food production, from which researchers extract chitosan—a bio-based substance that can be processed into a gel-like coating and applied to textiles as a thin film.

The idea is attractive because it turns an abundant, underused waste stream into a potentially valuable finishing input. In doing so, the project seeks to conserve textile resources while building a more sustainable coating system.

Why it matters

Textile coatings are often petroleum-based and difficult to reconcile with circularity goals, especially in short-life textile applications. A bio-based alternative could help reduce dependence on synthetic chemistry while opening a new value chain around agricultural byproducts.

The project also reflects a broader industrial logic: sustainability will scale faster when it can be integrated into existing production systems rather than requiring an entirely new manufacturing model.

What comes next

The harder part is now proving performance. Researchers are testing print durability, colour quality, compatibility with cotton and polyester, and resistance to sweat, beverages and daily wear. That is the real commercial test.

The opportunity is clear. But like many green-material innovations, this one will succeed only if it works not just in the lab, but on the factory floor.