Hologenix Brings CELLIANT® Infrared Wellness Technology to Las Vegas Winter Market 2026

As the Las Vegas Winter Market 2026 approaches, Hologenix, the company behind CELLIANT, will showcase its infrared wellness textiles to a broader, more mainstream audience from January 25–29.

Sleep Wellness Moves Into the Spotlight

With more than one-third of adults reporting insufficient sleep, according to the CDC, restorative sleep has become a central consumer health priority. Products that actively support sleep quality are increasingly positioned not as luxury add-ons, but as functional wellness solutions—a trend that strongly favors technologies like CELLIANT®.

At the Market, Hologenix will engage with bedding, home, and sleep retailers seeking differentiated offerings that combine comfort with measurable wellness benefits.

CELLIANT®: From Ingredient Technology to Finished Goods

CELLIANT® is best known as a licensable infrared textile ingredient, embedded into fibers and fabrics to help:

Improve local circulation

Increase cellular oxygenation

Support recovery and restorative sleep

In a strategic expansion, Hologenix is now also offering finished soft goods on a wholesale basis, enabling partners to accelerate speed-to-market without full product development cycles.

Product Highlight: Celestial Sleep Sheets

A key debut at the show will be the Celestial Sleep Sheets, Hologenix’s latest finished product powered by CELLIANT® technology.

Key features include:

Luxurious sateen weave

Premium long-staple cotton blended with CELLIANT-infused fibers

Soft, breathable performance fabric designed specifically for sleep wellness

Officially launched in early January, with Las Vegas Market attendees among the first to experience them

Strategic Advantages for Retailers

According to Seth Casden, the expansion reflects CELLIANT’s long-term vision of embedding wellness seamlessly into everyday products:

“By expanding our offerings to both B2B ingredients and finished products, retailers can now offer consumers a new level of functional sleep wellness and an effortless way to incorporate better health into their lives.”

In addition to product differentiation, CELLIANT® sleep products are now HSA/FSA eligible, significantly lowering barriers to adoption for health-conscious consumers and strengthening the commercial case for retailers.

Why This Matters

Hologenix’s presence at Las Vegas Winter Market 2026 signals a broader industry shift:

Sleep is becoming a wellness category , not just a comfort category

, not just a comfort category Textile-based health technologies are moving from niche performance markets into everyday home goods

are moving from niche performance markets into everyday home goods Ingredient branding plus finished products offers partners flexibility across multiple business models

Retailers and brands exploring wellness-driven growth will find CELLIANT® positioned at the intersection of science-backed functionality, premium comfort, and scalable commercialization.