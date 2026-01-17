17 C
Hologenix Brings CELLIANT® Infrared Wellness Technology to Las Vegas Winter Market 2026

As the Las Vegas Winter Market 2026 approaches, Hologenix, the company behind CELLIANT, will showcase its infrared wellness textiles to a broader, more mainstream audience from January 25–29.

Sleep Wellness Moves Into the Spotlight
With more than one-third of adults reporting insufficient sleep, according to the CDC, restorative sleep has become a central consumer health priority. Products that actively support sleep quality are increasingly positioned not as luxury add-ons, but as functional wellness solutions—a trend that strongly favors technologies like CELLIANT®.

At the Market, Hologenix will engage with bedding, home, and sleep retailers seeking differentiated offerings that combine comfort with measurable wellness benefits.

CELLIANT®: From Ingredient Technology to Finished Goods

CELLIANT® is best known as a licensable infrared textile ingredient, embedded into fibers and fabrics to help:

  • Improve local circulation
  • Increase cellular oxygenation
  • Support recovery and restorative sleep

In a strategic expansion, Hologenix is now also offering finished soft goods on a wholesale basis, enabling partners to accelerate speed-to-market without full product development cycles.

Product Highlight: Celestial Sleep Sheets

A key debut at the show will be the Celestial Sleep Sheets, Hologenix’s latest finished product powered by CELLIANT® technology.

Key features include:

  • Luxurious sateen weave
  • Premium long-staple cotton blended with CELLIANT-infused fibers
  • Soft, breathable performance fabric designed specifically for sleep wellness
  • Officially launched in early January, with Las Vegas Market attendees among the first to experience them

Strategic Advantages for Retailers

According to Seth Casden, the expansion reflects CELLIANT’s long-term vision of embedding wellness seamlessly into everyday products:

“By expanding our offerings to both B2B ingredients and finished products, retailers can now offer consumers a new level of functional sleep wellness and an effortless way to incorporate better health into their lives.”

In addition to product differentiation, CELLIANT® sleep products are now HSA/FSA eligible, significantly lowering barriers to adoption for health-conscious consumers and strengthening the commercial case for retailers.

Why This Matters

Hologenix’s presence at Las Vegas Winter Market 2026 signals a broader industry shift:

  • Sleep is becoming a wellness category, not just a comfort category
  • Textile-based health technologies are moving from niche performance markets into everyday home goods
  • Ingredient branding plus finished products offers partners flexibility across multiple business models

Retailers and brands exploring wellness-driven growth will find CELLIANT® positioned at the intersection of science-backed functionality, premium comfort, and scalable commercialization.

 

