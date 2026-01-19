Fritz Legler speaks about driving innovation in weaving technology and digital solutions

Stäubli: Driving innovation in weaving technology and digital solutions

In an exclusive interview with TEXtalks, Fritz Legler, Textile Global Head of Marketing at Stäubli Sargans AG, Switzerland, shares insights into the company’s cutting-edge innovations and their impact on the global weaving industry.

TEXtalks: Stäubli is renowned for its innovation in weaving technologies. What key solutions are you presenting at ITMA Asia + CITME 2025?

Fritz Legler: At ITMA Asia + CITME 2025, we are highlighting innovations across warp preparation, weaving automation, and digital solutions. One of our main launches is the SAFIR PRO S37 automatic drawing-in machine, which allows filament weavers to significantly reduce labor costs while maintaining perfect warp quality. This automation improves productivity up to 20 times compared to manual processes, delivering flawless results every time. The TIEPRO is truly transformative. It addresses one of the biggest challenges for weaving mills: hiring skilled labor.

In weaving equipment, we’re presenting the S3280 high-speed airjet dobby, capable of running up to 1,100 picks per minute. For filament weaving, we are introducing two new versions of S3017 and S3018 water-jet dobbies optimized for high-quality and efficient production. In Jacquard weaving, our latest PRO line caters to high-end applications like airbags for safety textiles, blouses, African damasks… with versions tailored to the number of hooks required by the weavers.

We’re also showcasing carpet samples woven with the ALPHA 580 UNIVERSAL carpet weaving machine, which has been extremely successful, offering multiple benefits to carpet manufacturers. In 3D weaving, we have our TF30 weaving machine for excellent shed adjustment, and rapier adjustments for even greater precision.

TEXtalks: The S3280 rotary dobby and LX PRO Jacquard machine are highlighted as high-performance technologies. How do they contribute to quality and reliability?

Fritz Legler: Quality is at the heart of these machines. They eliminate errors such as mispicked ends or incorrect weaving sequences, ensuring faultless production day in and day out. Warp control and machine reliability mean that production runs smoothly with zero mistakes, giving our customers confidence in year-round, trouble-free operations.

TEXtalks: How has Stäubli’s MyStäubli portal transformed the way you interact with customers?

Fritz Legler: Digitalization and Industry 4.0 are central to our strategy. The MyStäubli portal offers quick access to manuals, spare parts, and software updates. It enables predictive maintenance, offers supports training, and reduces downtime for efficient, high-quality textile production. IoT integration has become increasingly critical, and our portal allows both Stäubli and our customers to work more closely and proactively.

TEXtalks: How does Stäubli foresee the evolution of the global weaving market over the next five years?

Fritz Legler: We are currently navigating global uncertainties, from geopolitical tensions to currency fluctuations, which have impacted investment confidence. Despite this, we remain optimistic. Markets will recover, and there are always opportunities, even in challenging times. Innovation, trust, and service remain our priorities, ensuring that customers can continue investing in the future of weaving technology.