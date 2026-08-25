Hong Kong’s fashion ESG index rises as buyers signal willingness to pay sustainability premium

HKTDC’s 2026 survey finds sustainability moving deeper into sourcing decisions, with 47% of ESG-product buyers prepared to pay premiums of at least 10%.

Hong Kong’s standing as a sustainable-fashion business hub strengthened in 2026, according to the Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s Fashion ESG Index, which rose to 65.5 from 63.2 in 2025.

All three components improved: the Environmental Index reached 64.3, Social 67.0 and Governance 66.1, reflecting greater industry confidence in Hong Kong’s ESG-related services, finance and cross-border business infrastructure.

Sustainability shows a commercial return

The most striking findings concern economics rather than corporate commitments. Among exhibitors supplying ESG-related products or services, 61% reported additional profit margins of at least 10%. Meanwhile, 47% of buyers purchasing ESG-related products said they were willing to pay premiums of 10% or more.

The proportion of fashion professionals considering ESG essential to business decisions increased from 85% in 2025 to 92% in 2026. Those rating it “very important” rose from 15% to 23%.

Mainland Chinese respondents showed an even sharper shift: 45% classified ESG as very important, up 27 percentage points year on year.

Traceability moves up the technology agenda

Participation is also widening. The share of respondents sourcing or selling ESG-related products and services increased from 33% to 46%.

Asked which digital solutions Hong Kong provides most effectively for ESG compliance, respondents highlighted sustainable supply-chain platforms (54%), AI analytics (31%) and supplier-collaboration tools (31%). Transparency and traceability tools were cited by 44%, followed by ESG certification at 40% and audit and risk-analysis solutions at 28%.

From sourcing centre to ESG services hub

Hong Kong’s advantage lies less in large-scale textile manufacturing than in connecting brands, suppliers, finance, verification, technology and international trade networks.

That proposition will be visible at CENTRESTAGE, September 2–5, which will bring around 270 brands from 24 countries and regions to Hong Kong.

For textile exporters, the message is increasingly commercial: credible traceability, verified sustainability data and compliant product information are becoming capabilities that can influence both supplier selection and achievable margins.