Hormuz disruption is hardening into a new cost base for global shipping

The key question is no longer whether the Strait of Hormuz crisis is expensive. It is whether those costs are becoming embedded deeply enough to reshape freight pricing and sourcing decisions.

Sourcing Journal’s report focuses on the clearest datapoint yet from a major carrier: Hapag-Lloyd says the Iran war and Hormuz disruption are costing it an additional $40m-$50m a week, mainly through higher fuel, insurance and container storage costs. Reuters separately confirmed those figures and reported that Hapag-Lloyd expects the burden to be passed on to customers.

What is driving the cost surge

The background is broader than one carrier. Reuters reports that the Strait of Hormuz normally handles around 20% of global energy trade and remains largely closed, with oil prices up sharply and Asian refined product prices in some cases more than doubling. War-risk insurance has also surged, with the Wall Street Journal reporting premiums of 5%-10% of a vessel’s value in the Gulf, compared with roughly 0.25% in peacetime.

Why it matters for trade

This is no longer just a freight-market volatility story. When large carriers face weekly cost additions of this magnitude, surcharges and higher contract prices become harder to avoid. The strain is compounded by operational uncertainty: Reuters has reported Hapag-Lloyd had ships and crew stranded in the Persian Gulf, while other reports indicate carriers such as Cosco have aborted Hormuz transits despite tentative exemptions for “friendly” countries.

What comes next

The larger implication is that freight is becoming a strategic variable again, not just an operational cost. If Hormuz stays constrained, or even if insurers and carriers remain cautious after any formal reopening, trade will have to price in higher energy, higher risk and lower routing confidence. That pushes the system away from temporary disruption and towards a new, more expensive normal.