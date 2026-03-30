UK retailers are being squeezed by war through confidence, fuel and inflation

The Middle East conflict is not just raising costs for British retailers. It is threatening the demand side too, by weakening consumer confidence just as discretionary spending was already fragile.

Just-style reports that UK clothing retail had a poor February and that retailers are now being warned to prepare for further sales pressure if the war in the Middle East drags on. The article frames the problem not simply as a sourcing issue, but as a broader retail-demand risk.

What is driving the pressure

The transmission mechanism is fairly clear. The conflict has lifted oil prices, increased fuel and freight costs, and added to fears of renewed inflation. Reuters reports that UK officials are now openly warning G7 partners against unilateral trade moves because of risks to energy security, supply chains and prices. Retailers are therefore facing the familiar double squeeze: higher operating costs on one side and weaker customer confidence on the other.

That demand weakness is already visible. Reuters reported that UK retail sales in March suffered their sharpest decline since April 2020, while the Co-op has separately warned that geopolitical instability is hurting consumer confidence.

Why it matters

For apparel, this is especially damaging because clothing is more discretionary than food or fuel. If households feel poorer because of rising energy bills or inflation fears, fashion is one of the first categories to feel it.

What comes next

The main risk is that retailers may be hit twice: first by weaker traffic and then by margin pressure if they cannot fully pass on higher transport and energy costs. That is already beginning to show up in company warnings and broader market commentary.