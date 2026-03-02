Hormuz shut, India’s garment exporters count the days

If ships must detour via the Cape of Good Hope, fashion’s tight calendars turn geopolitics into late deliveries and thinner margins.

India’s apparel trade runs on punctuality: miss the season and you miss the sale. The reported closure of the Strait of Hormuz is therefore not just an energy shock; it is a logistics tax on garments.

a longer, costlier ocean loop

Exporters say vessels headed for Europe and the United States would be pushed to route around the Cape of Good Hope, adding roughly 20–25 days to transit times and lifting freight costs. The extra days stretch working capital, raise the risk of missing delivery windows, and complicate production planning for buyers who already operate on tight seasonal calendars.

Fashion’s penalty clauses get louder

Longer lead times are not linear pain. In garments, delays can trigger chargebacks, markdowns, cancelled orders, and a shift of sourcing to suppliers with faster lanes (or nearer markets). Higher war-risk premiums and surcharges—already being discussed by shipping lines—would further erode exporters’ price competitiveness.

Triage, then redesign

In the near-term, exporters will push for earlier cut-off dates, buffer inventory for core styles, and renegotiate Incoterms and delivery clauses. Over time, buyers may demand “logistics-resilient” sourcing—more regional diversification, dual-route planning, and designs that allow later-stage customization closer to demand.