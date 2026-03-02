Sri Lanka’s apparel export wobble shows why trade perks are not in demand

January’s mild dip masks a bigger problem: weak US/EU appetite still outweighs tariff advantages—unless Sri Lanka uses them to win speed, flexibility and value-add.

Sri Lanka’s garment industry began 2026 with a familiar pattern: resilience in one market, softness in the two that matter most. The result is not a collapse, but a reminder that competitiveness is increasingly about optionality—of inputs, routes and products.

JAAF data show total apparel exports of $425.44m in January. Shipments to the US fell 2.73% YoY to $165.11m, and exports to the EU (excluding the UK) fell 1.93% to $126.99m. The UK rose 0.23% to $61.71m, while “other” markets dropped 6.07% to $71.63m.

The UK’s steadiness coincides with revised DCTS rules of origin (effective 1 January 2026), which ease input constraints and allow tariff-free exports even with more global sourcing—useful for cost and lead-time engineering.

Meanwhile, JAAF notes a uniform 10% temporary US tariff replacing higher country-specific rates, offering near-term pricing predictability—but not creating demand.

JAAF’s prescription—diversification and competitiveness—means shifting beyond volume basics: more product innovation, faster replenishment capability, tighter operational efficiency, and market mix that reduces dependence on two cyclically cautious buyers.