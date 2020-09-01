Huntsman textile effects introduces high IQ® lasting black eco program

Huntsman Textile Effects has extended its industry-leading HIGH IQ® brand-assurance program with the launch of HIGH IQ® Lasting Black eco. Based on Huntsman’s award-winning AVITERA® SE Black reactive dye, the new color-retention program will help mills, brands and retailers meet global demand for eco-friendly black shades that retain their intense color even after repeated washing.

Black shades are an ever-popular choice among designers and consumers, offering visual appeal and timeless style. Leading brands today need to not only deliver intense black shades that won’t fade but must also show that they are sustainable and good for the environment.

HIGH IQ® Lasting Black eco is a unique combination of the world’s leading color-retention program with Huntsman’s revolutionary AVITERA® Black SE reactive dye.

AVITERA® Black SE dye promotes economic and environmental sustainability by reducing water and energy consumption by up to 50%. Furthermore, the excellent washing-off performance of AVITERA® SE Black dye shortens processing time and increases productivity.

Garments produced under the HIGH IQ® Lasting Black eco program are suitable for home laundering using EU and US domestic washing machines and carry a reduced risk of color staining other garments during washing.

Key benefits of HIGH IQ® Lasting Black eco include

– Reduced environmental footprint, using 50% less water and energy in processing

– Deep black shades retain their intensity throughout the lifetime of the garment

– Longer-lasting performance, wash after wash, so garments look newer for longer

– Allows mills to produce fabrics and garments free* from p-chloroaniline (PCA)

– Current detection limit 5 ppm

“With HIGH IQ® Lasting Black eco, Huntsman Textile Effects continues to lead the industry in providing sustainable dyeing solutions for eco-friendly black shades that deliver excellent value through color performance,” said Jay Naidu, Vice President Strategic Marketing and Planning, Huntsman Textile Effects.

All products in the HIGH IQ® quality assurance program are bluesign® approved and suitable for STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certified textile products(1), meeting the requirements of the world’s most exacting global brands.