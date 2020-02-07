Igatex postponed due to coronavirus concerns

FAKT exhibitions Ltd has decided to postpone Igatex Pakistan, which was scheduled to be held from March 11 to 14, 2020 as foreign delegates and participants voiced their concern over the outbreak of coronavirus in the South Asian region, particularly China.

Concern over the outbreak intensified as World Health Organization (WHO) declared Coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency and Singapore raised its alert level with three more cases registered in the country and the death toll in China having risen to 636. Meanwhile, the number of cases found on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan tripled to 61.

In view of the apprehensions of many of the international partners and exhibitors on their participation in Igatex Pakistan and considering the gravity of the situation and safety of the exhibitors, buyers and visitors, the organisers, FAKT Exhibitions has decided to postpone Igatex Pakistan, the 13th Garment and Textile Machinery Exhibition and Conference. It will now be held from July 1 – 4, 2020 at the Lahore Expo Centre. The rescheduled date was announced after consensus from major stakeholders.

“We are fully cognizant of our visitors’ apprehensions and value their safety and ease of mind over all else, which is why, even though there is no case of coronavirus in Pakistan, we have decided that it would be best to reschedule the event at a better suited date for the convenience of the visitors and participants,” said Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd.