Peter ter Horst appointed CEO of Teijin Aramid

Teijin Aramid, world leader in aramid high performance fibres with production locations in the Netherlands, Thailand and Japan, announced today the appointment of Peter ter Horst as the company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ter Horst will take charge from April 1, 2020. His predecessor and current CEO since 2010, Gert Frederiks, will continue to serve the company in an advisory role before retiring a year later after a long career at Teijin.

Peter ter Horst joined Teijin Aramid in 2006 and brings a lot of relevant experience to his new role as CEO. He has been the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since 2011 and had held strategy and controller positions previously.

Teijin Aramid is part of the Japanese Teijin Group, and is a major business driver as part of Teijin’s materials business.

Ter Horst said in a statement, “I am honoured to follow in the footsteps of Gert, and thank him for his leadership the past decade. I have been privileged to work together with him in building the business to where we are today. We continue to reinforce our customer’s businesses and create high-performance products that are stronger, lighter and more durable. I am excited to work together with all our customers worldwide. I also look forward to working with all the talents within the Teijin Group and Teijin Aramid, our partners and suppliers to reach our ambitions for stable growth and our never ceasing contribution to a sustainable world.”

Frederiks and Ter Horst worked closely together in creating a solid platform for business growth since the early 2010s. During this period, Ter Horst led continuous improvements within the company focusing on cost leadership and investments in new technologies, products and capacity. This laid the foundation of current solid business performance and opportunities for further growth. As a result, Teijin recently announced production capacity increase in Delfzijl and Emmen, in the Netherlands, contributing to 25% targeted capacity increase between 2017 and 2022.

Frederiks said, “Peter has demonstrated great leadership within the company and his appointment is a testimony to Teijin’s sustainable growth ambitions. I wish Peter every success as President and CEO.”

New corporate officers at Teijin Ltd

Teijin Ltd has also appointed Director Marketing and Sales Erik Delnoij and Director New Business Ton de Weijer to join Ter Horst as corporate officers, making them part of Teijin Ltd’s top executive management.