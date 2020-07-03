ILO, BGMEA and BKMEA powers RMG ‘Learning Hub’

International Labour Organization (ILO) – in partnership with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters’ Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters’ Association (BKMEA) has launched a comprehensive safety and training package to help the RMG industry better protect and monitor workers and working conditions during COVID-19.

As more and more workers return to work, the RMG ‘Learning Hub’ would focus on three core areas: raising COVID-19 prevention awareness among workers and factory management; ensuring COVID-19 Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) preparedness guidelines are being followed, and continuing to promote strong social dialogue in the workplace.

Developed by the ILO, the ‘learning hub’ would serve as a one-stop virtual platform and has been made possible through $750,000 of financial support from Sweden and Denmark.

According to H E Charlotta Schlyter, Swedish Ambassador, “this is really a time when cooperation between the ILO and key stakeholders is more important than ever.”

“With a common understanding between workers, employers and the Government, COVID-19 can be tackled in the workplace,”stated SørenAsbjørnAlbertsen, Sector Counsellor of the Danish Embassy in Bangladesh.

“Our joint response is focused on providing ‘best practices’ to RMG factories to support a safe and stable return for their workers,” said Tuomo Poutiainen, ILO Country Director.

“This joint COVID-19 industry response between the employers’ and the ILO sets a significant landmark in our efforts to protect workers’ lives and livelihoods,” said Dr. RubanaHuq, BGMEA President.

“I hope the virtual trainings will be an effective tool to enhance the capacity of the trainees,” told A.K.M Salim Osman MP BKMEA President in a statement, conveyed by Mohammad HatemBKMEA Vice-President on the occasion.