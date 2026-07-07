India-UK CETA opens duty-free UK access for textiles, but origin rules will decide the winners

India’s tariff advantage begins on 15 July; converting it into durable orders will require compliant, traceable supply chains.

India’s Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the United Kingdom will enter into force on 15 July 2026, creating an immediate duty-free route for most Indian goods entering the UK. The agreement covers roughly 99% of India’s tariff lines and nearly 100% of bilateral trade value, with textiles explicitly identified among the priority labour-intensive sectors set to benefit.

Tariff removal resets the commercial equation

For qualifying apparel, home-textile, fabric and made-up shipments, the benefit is clear: UK customs duty no longer needs to be absorbed in the supplier’s price, the importer’s landed cost or a retailer’s margin. The UK government estimates that duties on imports from India will fall by £220 million across affected sectors under the agreement. That is not a forecast of additional textile exports, but it represents a meaningful cost reset for products that previously faced non-zero UK tariffs.

The first beneficiaries should be exporters with established UK customer relationships and products that can meet preference requirements from day one. They can use the tariff saving to sharpen quotations, support buyer margin targets, invest in product development or improve commercial terms on longer-term sourcing programmes.

The agreement may also strengthen India’s appeal for buyers seeking integrated sourcing across apparel, home textiles and other soft goods rather than isolated product categories.

Origin becomes a production-system issue

The preference is not automatic. Exporters must demonstrate that goods comply with CETA’s rules of origin and product-specific requirements. India’s government says the agreement permits self-certification of origin and that its product-specific rules are aligned with supply chains in sectors including textiles.

For mills, garment manufacturers and buying offices, this raises the importance of auditable information on fibre and yarn sourcing, fabric conversion, manufacturing steps, invoices and origin declarations. A duty-free claim that cannot be supported through reliable documentation exposes both exporter and importer to customs verification, duty recovery and potential penalties.

A sourcing opening, not an automatic order book

CETA removes a material trade friction, but it does not resolve the other factors behind sourcing allocation: speed, quality consistency, product innovation, logistics reliability, social and environmental compliance, and buyer confidence.

The decisive test begins after 15 July. Indian exporters that combine tariff eligibility with transparent origin records and dependable execution will be best placed to convert the agreement from a policy gain into sustained UK market share.