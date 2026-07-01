India’s cotton duty waiver gives spinners access, but not a broad cost advantage

The 11% duty suspension removes a tariff barrier, but currency, freight and low domestic cotton prices make imports a specialised sourcing tool rather than a market-wide reset.

India has removed all customs duty and the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess on cotton imports under tariff heading 5201 from June 1 through October 31, 2026. The policy removes an 11% border charge and is intended to improve raw-material availability for domestic textile producers. Yet it does not automatically make foreign cotton cheaper than Indian fibre.

Tariff removed, landed-cost gap remains

At prevailing prices, Indian cotton was already the lowest-cost option for many mills, while rupee depreciation has increased the landed cost of overseas purchases. Industry participants did not expect a broad import surge despite the waiver. The immediate effect is therefore likely to be selective: mills exporting finer, contamination-sensitive yarns may source overseas fibre where domestic lots cannot consistently meet quality requirements.

The temporary relief covers cotton only. It does not solve logistics, finance, energy, productivity or weak yarn-market demand, nor guarantee tariff savings will flow through to fabric or garment prices.

A targeted import window

The Cotton Association of India estimated that export-oriented mills could import around 600,000 bales during the waiver period, mainly from Australia, Brazil, the United States and African origins. At 170 kg per Indian bale, that equals roughly 102,000 tonnes.

This is materially below the record 4.7 million bales imported during the current marketing year after India’s previous duty-free window. The contrast shows that policy alone cannot determine imports; the domestic–international price spread, exchange rate, quality need and crop outlook remain decisive.

What competitors should watch

For Bangladesh and other regional textile exporters, the measure should not be read as an immediate, market-wide advantage for Indian spinners. Its near-term benefit is more likely in premium cotton programmes and orders requiring low contamination, rather than mainstream yarn production.

The risk would increase if domestic cotton availability tightens, international prices fall relative to Indian fibre, or New Delhi extends the waiver beyond October. Monsoon performance will therefore be central. India’s policy change is best understood as a short-term sourcing option—not a structural reset in South Asian cotton competitiveness.