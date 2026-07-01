Better Cotton Initiative conference 2027 heads to Marrakech with strong focus on farmers

Registration is now open for the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) Conference 2027, set to take place in Marrakech, Morocco, from 25 to 27 January 2027.

The event, now held every two years, is expected to attract more than 400 delegates from over 25 countries, bringing together farmers, brands, retailers, suppliers, and sustainability leaders from across the global cotton value chain.

Under the theme “It Starts with Farmers”, the 2027 conference will place farmer perspectives at the heart of discussions on critical topics including climate resilience, regenerative agriculture, livelihoods, traceability, and measurable impact.

In a new development, the conference will be co-located with the BCI Programme Partner Meeting (27–29 January 2027), offering enhanced networking opportunities across the entire cotton supply chain. For the first time, conference attendees will also gain access to the Innovation Marketplace, where BCI partners will showcase practical tools, technologies, and successful approaches from different producing countries.



“Joining the BCI Conference 2027 in Marrakech provides a unique platform to connect with colleagues, learn from leading experts, and contribute to shaping a more sustainable and resilient future for cotton,” organisers stated.

An early bird registration discount is currently available until 17 September 2026.

The Marrakech conference comes at a pivotal time as the cotton sector faces growing challenges around climate change, farmer livelihoods, traceability demands, and the need for genuine regenerative practices.