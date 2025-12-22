India’s textile exports defy tariff headwinds with November rebound

Garments and man-made fibres lead growth, even as gains remain fragile on a year-to-date basis.

India’s textiles and apparel exports rose to USD 2.86 billion in November 2025, up 9.4% year-on-year, signalling a short-term recovery despite mounting global trade pressures. Exports in the same month last year stood at USD 2.60 billion, according to official data released by the Ministry of Textiles.

The rebound is notable given the challenging external environment. The United States, India’s largest export market for textiles and apparel, has imposed tariffs of up to 50% on Indian goods, raising concerns over competitiveness and order continuity.

India’s overall textiles and apparel sector is estimated at USD 179 billion in FY2024–25, comprising a domestic market of USD 142 billion and exports of around USD 37 billion. Within November’s export performance, growth was driven primarily by ready-made garments (RMG), which rose 11.3%, and man-made yarns, fabrics and made-ups, which surged 15.7%. Cotton-based products posted more modest growth of 4.1%, while handicrafts (excluding carpets) recorded a sharp 29.7% increase.

However, the broader picture remains subdued. Cumulative textiles and apparel exports (excluding handicrafts) between January and November reached USD 32.56 billion, only 0.26% higher than the same period last year. Over these eleven months, RMG exports grew 3.6%, while jute products rose 6.1%, reflecting selective strength rather than a broad-based recovery.

The November uptick suggests resilience in India’s value-added segments, particularly garments and man-made fibres. Yet with tariff barriers in key markets and only marginal growth over the year to date, sustaining momentum will depend on market diversification, cost competitiveness, and continued movement up the value chain rather than reliance on volume alone.