The next wave of sustainable dyeing & finishing innovations are set to redefine the industry at ITM 2026

Dyeing and finishing technologies, a critical and value-added area of the textile sector, have experienced strong growth momentum on a global scale. Technologies that are pioneers of this transformation, focused on sustainability, quality, and efficiency, will meet with sector professionals at the ITM 2026 International Textile Machinery Exhibition. The Dyeing and Finishing Hall (11–12) will showcase the latest technologies that enhance efficiency, optimize resource utilization, and minimize environmental impact in textile finishing processes.

Global Growth Trend in the Textile Dyeing and Finishing Market

The global textile finishing lines market was reached $7.67 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow to $10.05 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 5.9%. Increased demand in automotive and technical textiles, the need for sustainable production, and investments in quality and process efficiency are among the key drivers of this growth. On the other hand, the global textile dyeing machinery market is estimated to be approximately $6 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at an annual rate of over 5.5% between 2026 and 2030.

This strong growth potential and technological transformation will be presented to industry professionals at the ITM 2026 International Textile Machinery Exhibition, to be held at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center from June 9-13, 2026. The Dyeing & Finishing Hall will offer participants the opportunity to establish new collaborations, examine advanced technology investments, and evaluate market opportunities with innovative machines, smart production lines, and sustainable solutions reflecting global trends.

Technological Transformation in Textile Dyeing and Finishing Machinery

Textile dyeing and finishing machinery is rapidly being reshaped around environmentally friendly production, digitalization, and automation. Low-liquor and salt-free dyeing machines, to be exhibited at ITM 2026, significantly reduce water and chemical consumption while increasing dye uptake efficiency and providing shorter process times. Supercritical CO₂ dyeing, dope dyeing (mass dyeing), and enzyme-assisted dyeing technologies are among the innovations that stand out, especially in terms of water conservation and carbon footprint reduction.

In post-dyeing finishing processes, energy efficiency is increased thanks to heat pumps, heat recovery, and alternative energy systems, while plasma, ozone, and UV technologies minimize chemical use, enabling antibacterial, water-repellent, and functional finishing applications.

Intelligent Dyeing Lines and Digital Control Systems

IIoT-based dyeing and finishing lines enable real-time monitoring of temperature, pH, color intensity, and chemical dosage. AI-powered color management and quality control systems improve color consistency while reducing rework and waste rates.

Robotic conveying systems and automated roll loading/unloading solutions reduce human intervention on production lines, offering a safe and uninterrupted process. Next-generation energy-efficient stenters, jet and overflow dyeing machines, multi-functional continuous lines, and advanced tension control systems elevate quality standards in dyeing and finishing.