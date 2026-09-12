Zara’s owner plans 20 US expansion projects through 2027, using online demand data and larger stores to pursue growth in its second-largest market.

Inditex is making the United States a priority for its next phase of expansion, with Zara preparing new stores in Denver, Phoenix and Pittsburgh as the world’s largest listed fashion retailer looks for further growth beyond its mature European base.

The US is already Inditex’s second-largest market after Spain. CEO Óscar García Maceiras said the group expects to complete around 20 US expansion projects by the end of 2027, including openings, relocations and enlargements. Massimo Dutti and Bershka are also adding locations in New York.

Bigger stores, fewer locations

The strategy is not conventional store-count expansion. Since the pandemic, Inditex has reduced its global store network by around 27%, while total selling space has declined only 7%, concentrating investment in larger and more productive locations.

That approach was already visible in 2025, when Zara added US stores in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Charlotte while the group continued hundreds of openings, extensions and refurbishments globally.

Online demand guides physical expansion

Inditex is using e-commerce order patterns to identify cities where physical stores can achieve sufficient scale and profitability. This allows the retailer to test demand digitally before committing capital to new locations.

The model combines Zara’s rapid product cycle with increasingly sophisticated integration between stores, inventory and online channels.

US growth raises the sourcing stakes

The American opportunity remains substantial. Reuters notes that Inditex still controls only about 2% of the global apparel market, leaving significant room for share gains even without entering entirely new countries.

For suppliers, deeper US penetration should reinforce demand for fast replenishment, shorter development cycles and flexible order execution rather than simply larger seasonal commitments.

The critical measure will be store productivity. If Inditex can successfully translate online demand signals into profitable physical expansion across secondary US cities, the market could become an increasingly important engine for Zara—and a stronger source of responsive, within-season orders for its global sourcing base.