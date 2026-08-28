Indorama Ventures develops fibre-Integrated odour capture for hygiene and technical textiles

The patented, fragrance-free technology traps odour-causing molecules inside polyolefin and polyester fibre structures, offering an alternative to masking agents and antimicrobial approaches.

Indorama Ventures will unveil a new fibre-integrated odour-control technology at the Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress in Austria on September 16–18, 2026, targeting absorbent hygiene and technical-textile applications where persistent malodour remains a difficult performance problem.

Unlike conventional approaches that use fragrances to cover smells, the technology is designed to capture a broad spectrum of volatile organic compounds responsible for odour generation. Indorama says the functionality is incorporated directly into the fibre structure, potentially providing longer-lasting performance without depending on an applied perfume.

Non-biocidal approach

A notable feature is that the system is non-biocidal and fragrance-free, differentiating it from antimicrobial odour-control technologies that suppress microorganisms.

The technology is compatible with both polyolefin and polyester fibres, opening applications across nonwoven structures used in adult incontinence, feminine hygiene and other absorbent products, as well as technical applications including air-conditioning systems.

Indorama says the technology has been evaluated using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, sensory testing and real urine samples. Trials across different fibre configurations showed enhanced capture of odour-associated VOCs. The company plans a live demonstration at Dornbirn.

From R&D to commercial fibre platform

The development builds on earlier odour-trapping research within Indorama Ventures’ hygiene operations. Its 2024 Sustainability Report identified next-generation odour trapping among the technologies under development within the group’s hygiene portfolio.

The resulting bicomponent-fibre products will be marketed under expera, Indorama’s platform for hygiene fibres designed to add sensory, visual or tactile functionality.

For nonwoven manufacturers, the commercial opportunity lies in adding odour management at fibre level rather than through downstream coatings or fragrances. The next evidence needed is quantitative: capture efficiency by compound, durability during storage and use, fibre-additive cost, processing compatibility and performance at industrial production speeds. Those figures will determine whether the technology becomes a differentiated premium feature or a broadly adopted hygiene-fibre functionality.