Indorama Ventures Launches 50% Textile-Recycled Trevira® CS Flame-Retardant Fibres at Heimtextil

Indorama Ventures has taken a concrete step toward circular textiles by introducing Trevira® flame-retardant fibres and filament yarns containing 50% recycled textile material, enabling fabric producers to create more sustainable versions of the iconic Trevira CS fabrics used in homes and public spaces.

The new offering was presented to first customers at Heimtextil in mid-January in Frankfurt, marking the first commercial outcome of Indorama Ventures’ strategic push into textile-to-textile circularity.

How the innovation works

According to Jesper Nielsen, Global Key Account Manager Flame Retardancy at Indorama Ventures, the development is enabled through the company’s joint venture with Jiaren Chemical Recycling:

Jiaren converts post-consumer and post-industrial textile waste into recycled polyester chips.

into recycled polyester chips. Indorama Ventures processes these chips into high-modified Trevira® flame-retardant fibres and yarns .

. Fabrics made from these yarns qualify for the Trevira CS Eco brand, combining circular content with permanent, inherent flame retardancy.

This ensures that sustainability gains do not come at the expense of safety, durability, or performance—core attributes associated with Trevira CS since its market introduction in 1980.

Strategic significance

The launch follows Indorama Ventures’ partnership announcement with Jiaren Chemical Recycling in November 2025 and reflects a broader industry shift from recycled bottles toward textile-to-textile recycling, particularly critical for interior textiles where safety regulations are stringent.

By embedding recycled content directly into inherently flame-retardant fibres, Indorama Ventures addresses two major market pressures simultaneously:

Regulatory and brand demand for circular materials

Non-negotiable fire safety requirements in contract, hospitality, and public-space textiles

Why it matters

This development moves circularity upstream into fibre engineering, rather than treating sustainability as a downstream fabric or finishing choice. For textile producers, it offers a scalable pathway to meet circularity targets while maintaining certification credibility and long-term performance.

In short, Indorama Ventures is not redefining Trevira CS’s identity—it is future-proofing it for a circular textile economy.