Savio to bring smart winding and air-jet spinning technologies to ITM 2026

At the Vandewiele Group booth in Istanbul, Savio will position Proxima, Lybra and Phoenix as tools for mills seeking higher yarn quality, lower energy use and more connected production.

Savio Macchine Tessili will participate in ITM Istanbul 2026 as part of the Vandewiele Group corporate booth, presenting three flagship solutions for winding and spinning: Proxima Smartconer®, Lybra Smartspinner® and the Phoenix Assembly Winder. ITM 2026 will run from June 9–13 at Istanbul’s Tüyap Fair and Congress Center, with Vandewiele Group listed in Hall 7, Booth 710A.

Smart winding takes centre stage

The Proxima Smartconer® will lead Savio’s winding offer. The machine is positioned as a high-productivity automatic winder designed around connectivity, Industry 4.0 requirements and Industrial Internet of Things integration. Savio says the platform focuses on productivity, low energy consumption, premium yarn quality, automation and data connectivity.

Its configuration range includes fully automatic operation, manual feeding, cone-to-cone winding, Duo Lot and large bobbin feeding for carded wool. The system is supported by Savio Insight, a web-based platform for remote setup, performance monitoring and production-data analysis.





Phoenix returns with digital control

The Phoenix Assembly Winder brings Savio’s assembly-winding technology back to the market with upgraded digital features. Designed for discontinuous fibre yarns from Ne 1 to Ne 140, it reaches yarn take-up speeds of up to 1,000 metres per minute. The Savio Multicone digital thread guide is intended to reduce setup time and improve package formation, supporting more consistent downstream performance in two-for-one twisting.

Lybra targets flexible spinning

Lybra Smartspinner® is Savio’s air-jet spinning solution for applications including knitting, home textiles and sunshades. Its Multi Blend System allows two slivers to be fed directly into the spinning chamber, enabling real-time blend adjustment, preparation-line savings and special material or colour effects, including mélange yarns.

For mills, the broader message is clear: winding and spinning machinery is moving toward connected, data-supported production. At ITM, Savio’s main argument will be that yarn quality, energy efficiency, flexibility and digital control now need to be engineered together, not treated as separate operational goals.