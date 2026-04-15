Innovations for today – solutions for tomorrow: Trützschler Nonwovens at INDEX™ 2026

From 19 to 22 May, Trützschler Nonwovens will present itself at booth 1641 as a long-term partner to its customers. The focus will be on new products for all nonwoven processes, further developments of the digital working environment T‑ONE, and an expanded service portfolio.

The new, compact AquaJet TWB‑AJ‑X: efficiency meets an anniversary

In the field of hydroentangling technology, Trützschler will introduce the new, compact AquaJet – a space-saving and energy-efficient machine for the production of nonwovens for dry and wet wipes. The market launch coincides with the 30th anniversary of AquaJet technology: since 1996, more than 200 AquaJet systems have been installed worldwide. The new jet is aimed at customers looking to efficiently produce proven product qualities.

ATB technology for super-soft hygiene nonwovens

With specially designed components and machines, Trützschler enables its customers to process extremely fine microfibers down to 0.4 dtex. These fibers allow the production of through‑air bonded, super‑soft hygiene nonwovens, for example for diaper backsheet applications. This technology has already proven itself in demanding Asian markets and underlines Trützschler’s expertise in the growing hygiene segment.

Carding technology as a driver of innovation

At the heart of fiber‑based processes lies Trützschler’s innovative carding technology. With more than 350 cards supplied in through‑air bonding, needle-punching and hydroentangling processes, Trützschler Nonwovens has extensive know‑how in meeting product requirements for hygiene, wipes and technical end uses. The card is also a key element of the T‑SUPREMA needle-punching concept, whose first installations are now successfully operating at customer sites. With the new compact NC‑Xe card, the company will present an economical solution for standard needle-punching and ATB processes at INDEX.

T‑ONE: digital intelligence for greater efficiency and performance

The digital working environment will be expanded by two key features. The new Energy Management function enables real‑time monitoring of electricity and gas consumption and calculates the CO₂ footprint per unit of time, nonwoven roll or order. Camera‑based anomaly detection identifies issues such as fiber migration and fiber build‑ups at an early stage and alerts the production team. This helps prevent production downtime and equipment damage while significantly reducing inspection effort, especially in hard‑to‑access or poorly visible areas of the line.

Rethinking Service

Trützschler Nonwovens is strategically expanding its service portfolio. In addition to classic services such as spare parts supply and maintenance, the company is increasingly offering strategic consulting, machine upgrades, refurbishments and retrofits.

Trützschler Nonwovens sees itself as a partner along the customer journey, supporting customers with tailored solutions in their current operations as well as in their future development.

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