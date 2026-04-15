Albany Engineered Composites wins safety recognition as aerospace composite production scales up

The award matters because in advanced composites, safety discipline is not just an EHS issue; it is part of the operating model required for repeatable, high-rate aerospace manufacturing.

Albany Engineered Composites (AEC), a segment of Albany International, has been named one of America’s Safest Companies by EHS Today, giving the aerospace composites manufacturer a high-profile endorsement of its environmental, health and safety performance. The recognition comes as AEC continues to support demanding production programs across commercial and military aircraft, turbine engines, space systems, hypersonic weapons, missiles and advanced air mobility platforms.

The immediate significance is reputational, but the strategic value runs deeper. In aerospace composites, safety systems and manufacturing systems are closely linked. Processes involving resins, advanced fibres, curing, machining and high-specification production environments leave little room for weak operational discipline. AEC is emphasizing exactly that point, arguing that safety is embedded in how it designs processes, trains teams and scales production.

Credentials beyond the award

The company also says it maintains ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications, which provide third-party validation of its environmental and occupational health and safety management systems. In aerospace manufacturing, those certifications matter because they reinforce the credibility of risk management, operational control and continuous-improvement practices beyond a single award announcement. (albint.com)

Why this matters for the wider sector

EHS Today’s America’s Safest Companies program is positioned around strong injury performance, hazard prevention, employee engagement and disciplined safety management. While the award itself is not the same as a regulatory or customer certification, it does signal that AEC is being recognized as part of a relatively selective group of US industrial employers. (ehstoday.com)

For AEC, the next question is whether that safety culture continues to scale alongside output growth. In advanced composites, the real test of safety excellence is not winning recognition once, but maintaining disciplined, repeatable performance as production complexity increases.