Intrinsic Advanced Materials to debut CiCLO®–TENCEL™ luxury home textiles at Heimtextil 2026

Intrinsic Advanced Materials will unveil a new generation of responsible-performance luxury home textiles at Heimtextil (January 13–16, 2026, Frankfurt). The collection blends TENCEL™ fibers from certified or controlled wood sources with CiCLO® technology, delivering premium comfort, durability, and reduced environmental impact for home and hospitality applications.

CiCLO® is a patented fiber-level innovation that enables polyester and nylon to biodegrade after long-term exposure to moisture and microorganisms, while maintaining full performance during use. When combined with TENCEL™ fibers’ softness and breathability, the result is a luxury textile suited for sheets, pillows, comforters, and other high-use products.

The materials are OEKO-TEX® ECO PASSPORT certified, REACH compliant, and non-toxic to marine and plant life. Key benefits include a smooth hand-feel, strong drape and breathability, commercial-grade durability, verified reduction in synthetic microplastic persistence (tested via ASTM methods), and easy mill adoption with no process changes. TENCEL™ fibers also offer molecular traceability.

“Hospitality brands demand both exceptional comfort and credible sustainability,” said Cheryl Smyre, VP at Intrinsic Advanced Materials. Walter Bridgham, Sr. Business Development Manager Home, North America at Lenzing AG, added that the collaboration reflects a broader shift toward responsibly designed materials that meet today’s performance needs while addressing future environmental challenges.