Middle West Partners acquires American luxury menswear brand Paul Stuart

Private investment firm Middle West Partners (MWP) has acquired Paul Stuart, partnering with Peerless Clothing Inc. to purchase the brand from Mitsui & Co., Ltd., which had stewarded Paul Stuart for more than 50 years.

The deal secures the next growth phase for the 87-year-old heritage label. Kevin Kelleher, Managing Partner at MWP, said the firm aims to preserve Paul Stuart’s craftsmanship while expanding its global footprint. As part of the transition, John Hutchison, former CEO of Bonobos, has been appointed incoming CEO to lead brand modernization and international expansion.

MWP co-founder Michael Hamp, whose family co-owns the Detroit Lions, described the acquisition as personal, citing decades-long family loyalty to the brand.

Post-acquisition priorities include strengthening core brand identity, investing in product design, and accelerating international growth. Earlier this year, MWP also acquired David Webb, signaling a broader focus on iconic American heritage brands.

Founded in 1938, Paul Stuart remains anchored at its Madison Avenue flagship and operates boutiques in New York City, Southampton, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., continuing its legacy of modern American luxury menswear.