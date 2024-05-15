Italian Trade Agency to exhibit At ITM 2024 with Italian pavilion

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) has announced its participation in the upcoming ITM 2024 Exhibition in Istanbul, Turkey, where they will showcase the innovative technologies of leading Italian textile machinery manufacturers. This decision aligns with ITA’s strategy to bolster its presence in the sector and in Turkey, a significant market for Italian textile machinery.

Scheduled for June 4-8, 2024, under the theme ‘Discover the Future,’ ITM 2024 aims to bring together industry leaders to explore the latest advancements in textile technology, foster new business connections, and collectively shape the future of the textile industry. With nearly 1300 domestic and international companies expected to participate, the event presents invaluable opportunities for networking and collaboration.

The Italian Pavilion at ITM 2024 will highlight the versatility of ‘Made in Italy’ technology, emphasizing innovations in energy efficiency, sustainability, and digital transformation. Supported by international sector associations, government institutions, and industry representatives, ITM 2024 anticipates record-breaking participation and significant machine sales.

Italy’s textile machinery exports to Turkey surged by 15 percent in 2022, making Turkey the largest foreign market, surpassing China. This underscores the strategic importance of the Turkish market for Italian manufacturers. Participating companies in the Italian Pavilion will have the chance to engage directly with global customers, further strengthening Italy’s position as a leader in the textile machinery industry.