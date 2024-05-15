42 C
Lahore
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
HomeVideos

Manfred Havenith, Area Sales Manager, Monforts discusses extensive dyeing solutions at IGATEX 2024

Videos
Previous article
Italian Trade Agency to exhibit At ITM 2024 with Italian pavilion
Next article
Thierry Masi Sales Manager, Nonwoven & Textile Division, ANDRITZ talks about it’s latest and innovative technologies at Techtextil

Related Articles

Stay Connected

11,285FansLike
394FollowersFollow
9,240SubscribersSubscribe

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us