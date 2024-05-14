ITCPE 2024 Concurrent Event: Digital Innovation Conference on Textile Printing

ITCPE will take place as planned on 20-22, May 2024! Here is one of the concurrent event in this exhibition- Digital Innovation Conference on Textile Printing. The conference is dedicated to fostering the academic exchange and cooperation in the textile printing and apparel industry. Also, there are other concurrent event such as the 2024 Yiku International Denim Industry Chain Matchmaking Symposium.



The conference programme is as under:

May 20, 2024, 12:30: Registration and Signing

May 20, 13:00—16:00: Thematic Lectures and Discussion Session



AI-Assisted Digital Textiles Printing Pattern Generation Technology

Cao Xiaowen China Textile Information Center, CTIC.

On the Advantages of Digital Laser-Engraving High-Precision Printing Screen

Jing Zhouwu GIS TECH INC.

Digital Automatic Color Matching Process for Coating Printing Color Paste

Zhou Weijun, Zhuhai Chungkao New Material Technology Co.,Ltd

Hardcore Technology Leads the Sustainable Development of the Fashion Industry

Zhong Yulu Strategic Account Director (Kornit Digital).

Digital Inkjet Dye Printing on Polyester Fabric Without Sizing and Steaming

Liang Shuqi Hangzhou Jinghua Textile Technology Co.Ltd.

Selection of Hot Melt Adhesive Powder Types in Digital Inkjet Heat Transfer Printing Process

Wen Lei ZHEJIANG AOYU NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Market Value of Digital Inkjet Coating Printing on Finished Garments

Liyan Guangzhou Sane Technology Development Co., Ltd.

