ITCPE 2024 Concurrent Event: Digital Innovation Conference on Textile Printing

ITCPE will take place as planned on 20-22, May 2024! Here is one of the concurrent event in this exhibition- Digital Innovation Conference on Textile Printing. The conference is dedicated to fostering the academic exchange and cooperation in the textile printing and apparel industry. Also, there are other concurrent event such as the 2024 Yiku International Denim Industry Chain Matchmaking Symposium.
The conference programme is as under:
May 20, 2024, 12:30: Registration and Signing
May 20, 13:00—16:00: Thematic Lectures and Discussion Session
AI-Assisted Digital Textiles Printing Pattern Generation Technology
On the Advantages of Digital Laser-Engraving High-Precision Printing Screen
Digital Automatic Color Matching Process for Coating Printing Color Paste
Hardcore Technology Leads the Sustainable Development of the Fashion Industry
Digital Inkjet Dye Printing on Polyester Fabric Without Sizing and Steaming
Selection of Hot Melt Adhesive Powder Types in Digital Inkjet Heat Transfer Printing Process
Market Value of Digital Inkjet Coating Printing on Finished Garments
