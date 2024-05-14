‘Stunning’ evenness in filament yarns

Heberlein jet technology drives innovations in demanding technical applications

Unique technology for creating advanced technical textiles with exquisite characteristics will be featured at the upcoming ITM in Turkey. Heberlein, the leading supplier of air interlacing and air texturing jets, plans to amaze visitors to the event with critical components – such as the latest PolyJet-TG-3 – that can influence both yarn properties and processes.

Advances in high-performance yarns have produced versatile alternatives to traditional raw materials in a number of industries and applications. Customized filament yarns now meet specific needs in diverse sectors, such as automotive, aviation, maritime, medical, and construction. And the Swiss-made key components from Heberlein are at the forefront of these developments, bringing optimum new technology to the core of filament yarn innovation.

PolyJet-TG-3 – new generation of spinning jet

For producers of demanding technical yarns, magnification of the yarn evenness with a PolyJet-TG-3-HP405A/WO70 (TopAir) looks stunning. The new generation of jets impresses with an unmatched even and uniform interlacing density as well as with strong, reliable knots for high tenacity yarn (HT and HMLS). Heberlein’s latest PolyJet-TG-3 achieves more than 12 knots per meter with 1100f98dtex and 1670f98dtex. Yarn parameters of tensile strength, elongation, and elasticity show smaller variations, for ultimate quality benefits, as well as improved unwinding behaviour of the bobbins.

Typical Heberlein benefits come with all these components. High-performance air interlacing jets for technical yarns offer a unique quick-release system, so jet packs can be exchanged within seconds, with just a single 180° turn. They also feature a compact, space-saving design and a roll bar to protect the ceramic surfaces.

TexJet-ATY – exploit the full market potential of ATY

TexJet-ATY is the innovative air-jet providing options for a wide variety of yarns and optimization possibilities for ATY production. The latest series meets the needs of virtually every ATY producer: the air-jet’s unrivalled compact design can produce an impressive range of volumes, covering capacities, overfeeds, texturing and compactness – and is also applicable for PP yarns. Polypropylene yarns, used for instance for carpet backing, can be processed in application ranges from 150 dtex up to 3,000 dtex with maximum 30% overfeed. It delivers a higher output of first-grade yarn. In the production of very fine to coarse textured yarns made of polyester, polyamide, and polypropylene, improvements are visible to the naked eye. Yarns are regularly formed with evenly-distributed loops.

AirSplicer-3 Flex for high-strength technical fibers

Yarn splicers produce a tear-resistant, homogeneous splice of material without knots. All they need is compressed air. Heberlein’s AirSplicers produce first-class splices for a wide range of applications for technical fibers where extreme strength characteristics are needed.

Synthetic multifilament yarns, aramid, carbon, or glass can all be spliced with AirSplicer-3 Flex. The range covers from 500dtex up to 30,000dtex depending on the material. This flexibility results from its innovative width-adjustable design and is ideal for technical and textile multifilament yarns. In one single device, the new splicer replaces two former units, namely AirSplicer 40-2 and 70-2.

Heberlein looks forward to meeting visitors at ITM 2024 in Istanbul in hall 7 at booth 708A, where any questions about jets and splicers are welcome. Heberlein experts will be especially keen to explain the benefits of the unmatched yarn evenness achieved by the new generation of spinning jets.