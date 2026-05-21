Trützschler strengthens leadership in nonwovens with major strategic deals in China

Geneva, Switzerland – May 20, 2026 – Trützschler Nonwovens has announced significant strategic cooperation agreements with three leading Chinese nonwoven manufacturers on the same day, marking a major expansion in the Asian market.

In a series of high-profile signing ceremonies held in Geneva, Trützschler signed contracts with Fujian Leo Group, Wisdom-Greentech, and Wangjin Holdings, further solidifying its position as a global leader in advanced nonwoven production technology.

Major Expansion with Fujian Leo Group

Trützschler and Fujian Leo Group signed a large-scale agreement for ten additional 4.2m high-speed Air-Through-Bonding (ATB) production lines. Once installed, Leo Group will operate a total of 20 Trützschler ATB lines, making it one of the largest and most modern ATB production bases in the world. This third-phase cooperation builds on a successful partnership that began in 2022.

Ultra-High-Speed Milestone with Wisdom-Greentech

Trützschler also signed a contract with Wisdom-Greentech for an ultra-high-speed 4.2m ATB line — the customer’s 14th Trützschler line. This new line features a designed speed of 200 m/min and represents the latest milestone in a series of industry firsts between the two companies, including the world’s first 3.8m and 4.2m double carding thermobonding lines.

10th Line Agreement – Wangjin Holdings

Wangjin Holdings signed an agreement for its 10th Trützschler production line — a Pulp X Spunlace Nonwoven line. The partnership, which began in 2016, has grown steadily, with Wangjin now operating six high-speed spunlace lines and three flushable nonwovens lines from Trützschler.

Matthias Schemken, Managing Director of Trützschler Nonwovens, commented:

“These agreements reflect the strong trust our Chinese partners place in Trützschler’s technology and service. We are proud to support their ambitious growth plans with state-of-the-art, high-efficiency, and sustainable solutions.”

The new lines will enable all three companies to significantly increase production capacity, improve product quality, reduce energy consumption, and strengthen their positions in the high-end hygiene, medical, and eco-friendly nonwovens markets.

These strategic moves come at a time when demand for high-quality, sustainable nonwoven materials continues to rise globally. With these investments, Trützschler and its Chinese partners are jointly driving the industry toward greater intelligence, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.