ITM 2024

ITM International Textile, Yarn, Knitting, Weaving, Dyeing, Printing, Finishing and Hosiery Machineries, Sub-Industries and Chemicals Exhibition organized by Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions Organization Inc & Teknik Fairs Inc. partnership with the Cooperation of TEMSAD (Turkish Textile & Machinery Industrialists Association) will be held at TÜYAP Fair Convention and Congress Center, Istanbul – Turkey. More than 1000 textile technology producer companies are presenting their latest models in operation.

For more details: https://textalks.com/events/itm/

