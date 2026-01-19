Shaping the next phase of industrial transformation, ITM 2026 International Textile Machinery Exhibition is positioning itself as a global reference point for sustainable production and digital integration in textiles. From climate-friendly machinery and energy-efficient systems to AI-enabled smart factories, ITM 2026 presents a comprehensive vision for the future of textile technologies.

The exhibition will take place June 9–13, 2026, at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Center, Istanbul, organized in collaboration with Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım A.Ş. and Teknik Fuarcılık A.Ş., in partnership with the Textile Machinery and Accessories Industrialists Association (TEMSAD).

Green Technologies and Digital Integration Take Center Stage

ITM 2026 focuses on the two most decisive priorities shaping the textile industry worldwide:

Green technologies to meet climate, energy, and water challenges

to meet climate, energy, and water challenges Digital transformation to enable productivity, quality, and flexibility

The exhibition reflects the industry’s shift from incremental efficiency improvements to system-level transformation aligned with global climate goals and competitive pressures.

Climate-Friendly Textile Manufacturing in Practice

In response to tightening environmental regulations and buyer-driven sustainability requirements, ITM 2026 will showcase a wide range of “Green Machines”, including:

Dyeing and finishing technologies with significantly reduced water consumption

Weaving and spinning equipment designed for maximum energy efficiency

Machinery optimized for recycled and circular raw materials

Systems that lower carbon footprints while maintaining industrial-scale performance

These technologies demonstrate how sustainability is evolving from compliance into a core driver of competitiveness and cost control.

Sustainable Production as an Industrial Imperative

At ITM 2026, sustainability is presented not as a marketing concept but as an operational necessity. Exhibitors will highlight:

Long-life, high-performance machinery that conserves natural resources

Energy-saving systems and closed-loop water solutions

Environmentally responsible chemical application technologies

Production models delivering both ecological and economic value

For manufacturers, the exhibition provides concrete, investable solutions to future-proof operations amid rising energy costs and ESG scrutiny.

From Artificial Intelligence to Digital Twins

Digitalisation will be one of the defining themes of ITM 2026. Visitors can expect to see:

AI-enabled machines for predictive quality, maintenance, and optimization

for predictive quality, maintenance, and optimization Advanced automation and data analytics for real-time process control

for real-time process control Digital twin technologies to simulate, test, and optimize production lines

to simulate, test, and optimize production lines Integrated platforms enabling faster decision-making and reduced error rates

These technologies are critical building blocks for smart factories, supporting higher efficiency, lower waste, and increased responsiveness to volatile demand.

A Strategic Hub for Global Investors and Industry Leaders

By bringing together leading textile machinery manufacturers, industry professionals, and global investors, ITM 2026 serves as a strategic business development platform.

Participants will be able to:

Engage directly with technology leaders and R&D teams

Evaluate next-generation machinery and smart manufacturing systems

Gain expert insight into investment strategies aligned with sustainability and digitalisation

Network across the global textile machinery ecosystem

For investors and mill owners alike, ITM 2026 offers a clear view of where textile manufacturing is heading—and which technologies will define winners in the next decade.

Bottom line:

ITM 2026 is not just a machinery exhibition—it is a forward-looking platform mapping how sustainability, digitalisation, and intelligent production will redefine textile manufacturing globally.