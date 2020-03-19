ITM and HIGHTEX 2020 exhibitions to be held in July

ITM 2020 International Textile Machinery Exhibition and HIGHTEX 2020 International Technical Textile and Nonwoven Trade Fair, organized with the partnership of Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım A.Ş and Teknik Fuarcılık A.Ş which was to be held in Istanbul Tüyap Convention and Congress Center this year between June 2-6, have been postponed to 14-18 July 2020, as a result of decisions taken by World Health Organization (WHO) and Turkey – Ministry of Health.

Recently, ITM and HIGHTEX Project Group made teleconference with both of the exhibition participants; the countries where such intense participation to both of exhibitions from Italy, Germany, Switzerland, China and Turkey. As a result of these discussions, organizational committee decided to postpone the exhibitions in line with requests from ITM and HIGHTEX 2020 participants.