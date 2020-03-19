Home Textile Italian retailers cancelling orders to Bangladesh

Italian retailers cancelling orders to Bangladesh

Italian retailers not sending orders to Bangladesh

According to Tipu Munshi, Bangladesh Commerce Minister, some European clothing retailers, especially Italian ones, are mulling over cancelling or deferring work orders from Bangladesh amid a fall in sales because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the supply chain situation, however, is improving as workers in China have started joining factories.

The minister was speaking at a meeting on consumer rights at his secretariat office in Dhaka, according to Bangla media reports. Italy is one of the most important export destinations for Bangladeshi garment items in Europe.

