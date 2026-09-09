J.K. Spinning Mills invests Rs2.3 billion in processing and spinning modernisation

The Pakistan textile producer is upgrading bleaching, stentering and spinning equipment as mills increasingly compete on energy efficiency, consistency and higher-value fabric quality.

J.K. Spinning Mills Limited is investing about Rs2.30 billion ($8.3 million) to modernise its fabric-processing and spinning operations, combining new European and Asian machinery with biomass-based process heating.

In a September 8 disclosure to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company said Rs1.789 billion is being deployed in its fabric-processing unit, while another Rs515.5 million is being invested through its ongoing Balancing, Modernisation and Replacement programme for spinning.

Processing line gets major upgrade

The processing investment includes a Goller Complexa two-stage bleaching range with single-loop washing compartments, an eight-chamber POSLU stenter with 3,400-mm working width, and a biomass-fired step-grate thermal-oil heater, together with associated civil works.

J.K. expects the package to improve processing efficiency, product quality and competitiveness. The biomass heater is particularly relevant as Pakistani processors seek alternatives to expensive conventional energy sources.

Ring spinning enters the BMR cycle

The spinning programme will replace 16 LMW LRJ/SX high-speed ring frames, two complete sets of Toyota high-speed simplex frames, an automatic bale plucker and related equipment.

Management expects the replacements to optimise spinning operations and improve yarn quality. J.K. currently operates four spinning units, producing cotton, polyester/cotton, polyester blends and viscose yarns across counts from Ne 10s to Ne 170s.

The company has secured bank financing under Pakistan’s Long Term Finance Facility, although documentation and other formalities are still being completed.

Modernisation follows stronger earnings

The investment comes after J.K. reported FY2026 sales of Rs43.51 billion and profit after tax of Rs1.58 billion, compared with Rs513.9 million profit a year earlier.

For Pakistan’s textile industry, the project illustrates where capital spending is moving: higher automation, better wet-processing control, modern spinning technology and lower-cost process energy. The key measure will be how quickly these investments translate into lower conversion costs, improved quality consistency and stronger export margins.