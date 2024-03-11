Japan’s GDP grew at 0.4 percent YoY avoiding recession

Japan’s GDP expanded by 0.4% year on year (YoY) in the fourth quarter of last year. This positive growth rate helped the country avoid a technical recession, surpassing the initial contraction estimate of 0.4% provided by provisional data.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, GDP witnessed a 0.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth, which exceeded the initial estimate of a 0.1% drop. This quarterly performance also outperformed the median forecast of a 0.3% rise, indicating a slightly better economic trajectory for Japan in that period.



Japan’s GDP performance in the fourth quarter of 2023 reflects resilience and an upward trend compared to earlier estimates and forecasts. The YoY expansion of 0.4% and the surprising QoQ growth of 0.1% signify a more positive economic outlook for Japan, demonstrating its ability to navigate challenges and maintain stability in the face of global economic dynamics.

Capital expenditure grew by 2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), surpassing the previously announced drop of 0.1% according to global newswires. This indicates increased investments in the economy, which can stimulate growth and productivity.

Private consumption decreased by 0.3% in the October-December quarter last year, slightly worse than the initial 0.2% drop estimate. This decline may have implications for overall economic activity and consumer sentiment. In January, real wages in Japan declined for the 22nd consecutive month, indicating persistent challenges in the labor market. Additionally, year-on-year household spending saw the largest drop in 35 months, reflecting potential strain on consumer finances.

The economic indicators and recent developments present a mixed picture for Japan’s economy. While capital expenditure shows positive growth and potential for investment-driven expansion, challenges in private consumption, wages, and household spending highlight areas of concern. The upcoming Bank of Japan meeting and the country’s global economic ranking underscore the need for strategic policy decisions to address the current economic landscape and sustain long-term growth and competitiveness.