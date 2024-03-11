Joint Press Conference Patricia Urquiola and Heimtextil

Friday, April 12, 2024, Lunch Reception in Milan/Italy for the joint press conference with Patricia Urquiola and Heimtextil. This press conference will provide an exclusive opportunity to learn more about the partnership between Patricia Urquiola as one of the most important voices in contemporary design and Heimtextil as the leading global trade fair for home and contract textiles. Additionally, details about the immersive textile and interior design experience curated by Patricia Urquiola at Heimtextil 2025 will be announced.

Heimtextil announces a partnership with Studio Urquiola at the 2024 show as the global trade fair scales for a 2025 design installation. The collaboration demonstrates a steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and design throughout the textile industry. Heimtextil is the preeminent show in Messe Frankfurt’s Texpertise network––the global market leader for textile trade fairs with more than 50 international textile trade fairs in 12 countries. As part of this network, Heimtextil is established as a pioneer and the visionary force for sustainable and progressive megatrends in the industry. The fair also addresses relevant future topics with highly innovative, creative, and unconventional partners who continue to challenge set standards.

Patricia Urquiola’s designs are revered for their distinct way of building an emphatic connection with the user. Her work is highly narrative with creativity, craftsmanship, and experimentation as fundamental characteristics of each endeavour. Guided by sustainability, innovation, and technology, the Studio Urquiola team helps companies reimagine, change, and evolve through design. Latest global projects include the Sixth Sense Rome hotel converted from a historic palazzo and the exhibition, Echoes, 50 years of iMaestri held during Salone del Mobile 2023 to celebrate 50 years of Cassina’s iMaestri collection.

“We will start with an evolutive attitude,” says Patricia Urquiola on the new partnership with Heimtextil. “It is about listening as much as presenting. We will continue developing textiles as products in their application in product design, interiors, and architecture. Then, we will work on a 2025 special presentation that will propose a synthesis of our work, vision, and larger conversation inside and outside the industry.”

Heimtextil 2025 promises an inspired collaboration between two global design and innovation entities. Additional announcements on the Heimtextil and Studio Urquiola Partnership will be forthcoming in the following months.