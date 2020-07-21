Jeanologia launches a digital tool exclusively developed for jeans production

Jeanologia, world leader in sustainable and efficient technology development, launches eDesinger an innovative tool that reinvents the way jeans are being created and manufactured, accompanying designers in their digital transformation.

eDesigner is a software developed and adapted specifically for the production of jeans making designers’ dreams come true, as what they seen on their screens is what they get in the garment finishing.

This comprehensive solution connects designers with wash developers and brands with manufacturers, standardizing formats, improving production processes by making it more efficient and accelerating time-to-market. With this technology, the company marks a before and after in the jeans industry, allowing infinite creative and sustainable possibilities, achieving new and authentic results.

Carmen Silla, Marketing Director at Jeanologia, “today more than ever we need to implement digitalization in our industry. Designs and digital collection or 3D virtual reality are going to be key to recovery. With tools like eDesginer we can make meaningful advances and totally change the way we create and produce jeans.

“At Jeanologia we have always backed design and designers, supporting them so they can adapt to new times, designing in a sustainable way from anywhere in the world and creating a common language with the wash developers”.

Digitalization: the new era in denim

The textile industry is immersed in the important process of sustainable transformation moving towards digitalization, consequently it needs a change in how to design where creativity, design, and technology, go hand in hand.

This digital transformation starts with changing how Jeans are made. To do this, Jeanologia has given designers a tool that makes it possible to design in a more intuitive way, easier, faster and dynamic; introducing a technological, efficient and sustainable alternative to traditional design. As emphasized by Silla, “eDesigner is an easy-to-use tool, you don’t need to be a graphic expert, just have product sensibility and understand your customer.” eDesginer streamlines and simplifies production. It can go from design to sample and to approval within an hour, because what you see on the screen is what you get on the jeans. This means a considerable reduction in samples allowing for a more sustainable production at the same time as reducing times.

Furthermore, it is an open platform that can be connected to other virtual stitching or 3D software, and interconnect development centers with production centers in real time, guaranteeing perfect reproducibility in production.

25 years working for the world

Since 1994 Jeanologia’s has been to create an ethical, sustainable, and eco-efficient industry through their disruptive technology and know-how. Their laser, G2 ozone, e-flow, Smart Boxes and H2Zero, have revolutionized the textile industry. They offer infinite design and garment finishing possibilities, while saving water, energy, and chemicals, eliminating discharge and toxic emissions.

The company currently employs 257 Jeanologist from 27 nationalities and has clients in 5 continents through its 10 subsidiaries. The export of its machines and services represents 90% of its total billing, reaching 66 countries. Over 35% of the 5 billion of jeans produced worldwide every year are made with their technologies, and the biggest market brands place their trust in Jeanologia, using technology developed by the company.