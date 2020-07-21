Screen Print India to re-open doors alongside Gartex Texprocess India

India’s leading exhibition for screen, textile, sublimation and digital printing technologies – Screen Print India has announced new dates for its Mumbai edition with a promise to keep the industry abreast with the rapidly changing business landscape in the screen-printing sector. The exhibition will be held in parallel with Gartex Texprocess India, from 19 – 21 March 2021 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.

Messe Frankfurt India has announced new dates for the Mumbai edition of Screen Print India – the leading trade fair for screen, textile, sublimation and digital printing technologies, which will open its doors alongside the premier trade fair for the textile industry – Gartex Texprocess India in March 2021. With the gradual re-opening of commercial activities and businesses, the co-located fairs will enable the industry to channel their efforts back towards business development and cater to the needs of screen printing, textile and garment manufacturing industry players as it gears up to bring the production and manufacturing value chain under one roof.

While the focus segments under Gartex Texprocess India will draw attention to innovations in garmenting & apparel machinery, the product launches and live demos at Screen Print India will enable business visitors and traders to track technological advances in digital textile and screen-printing technologies. The secure, business-focused ambience will enable both printing and textile sector players to showcase, source and strengthen their supply chains and keep pace with the shifting demand for screen printing, textile printing, digital and sublimation technologies across other sectors.

Screen Print India will also host a series of sessions on processes and innovations related to the graphics industry. Another key highlight of this successful trade fair is the Screen Print Excellence Awards that upholds a strong tradition of honouring technology inventors and trailblazers within the screen-printing industry. With this in mind, the Mumbai edition will curate a special “SPI Gallery” to showcase award winning pieces of screen-printing excellence.

Screen Print India, which is also marking its launch in New Delhi in December this year has garnered the support of leading industry associations including Screen Printing & Graphics Association of India (SGAI), South Indian Printers Association (SIPA), Madurai Screen Printers Association (MASPA), Tirupur Export Knit Printers Association (TEKPA), Tirupur Export Printing Managers Association (TEPMA) and Offset Printers Association (OPA). From technologically advanced to environmentally sustainable solutions, the platform through both its Mumbai and Delhi editions, promises to be a one-stop sourcing platform to cover a broad gamut of products in screen, textile, sublimation and digital printing technologies.