Jeanologia signs up to 2030 Agenda commitment for Sustainable Development Goals

Jeanologia, world leader in development of eco-efficient technology, has signed the United Nations Global Compact, committing to the 2030 Agenda and fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The company is committed to complying with and implementing its principals. With the objective of constructing more sustainable societies and markets, Jeanologia will extending this to all stakeholders throughout its value chain: employees, clients, business partners and providers.

The company joins the world’s biggest corporative sustainability initiative, which has more than 13,000 member entities in 160 countries and with more than 70 local networks. By joining up, Jeanologia, deepens its commitment to people and the environment, and contributes to communicating the importance of sustainable resource use.

Enrique Silla, the founder of Jeanologia said that “One of our main challenges is to achieve the dehydration and total detoxification of the jean industry; to do this, we work day in day out join forces with the main brands and providers with the objective of making the textile industry totally sustainable”.

Currently, the company is leading the transformation of the textile industry with its disruptive technologies, laser and eco. These technologies are capable of increasing productivity and reducing water and energy consumption and at the same time, eliminating discharge and harmful emissions, guaranteeing zero pollution.

“Our vision is to become the vehicle of transformation of our world, generating a positive impact on society,” emphasizes Silla, “We are convinced that businesses can change the world”.

Jeanologia’s commitment to people and the environment has led them to participate in other international initiatives that are working on sustainability for the textile industry, like the Sustainable Apparel Coalition and the Partnership for Cleaner Textile in Bangladesh.