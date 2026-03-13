Karl Mayer builds a textile prototyping hub to turn ideas into machines and fabrics

The new Textile Innovation Center in Obertshausen is a bet that warp-knit innovation now needs faster collaboration between machinery, materials and end-use brands.

Karl Mayer is opening a new Textile Innovation Center (TIC) in Obertshausen, positioning it as a collaborative space where customers, brands and technology partners can move from concept to near-series textile prototypes more quickly. The company says the centre will officially open during 21–24 April 2026, in parallel with Techtextil Frankfurt.

The TIC brings together Karl Mayer’s core strengths in warp knitting, technical textiles and warp preparation in one development environment. A central showroom will display application-led materials across fashion, sports, footwear, home textiles and technical textiles, while the machine park will let customers test ideas under real production conditions. Karl Mayer says the site will also integrate its Academy for technician and customer training.

This is more than a showroom. It reflects a machinery-market shift: customers no longer want equipment alone; they want application development, faster prototyping and proof of commercial relevance. By combining archive inspiration, machine access and specialist support, Karl Mayer is trying to shorten the path from textile concept to manufacturable product.

If the TIC works, it could strengthen Karl Mayer’s position not just as a machine supplier, but as an innovation partner in high-performance warp-knit fabrics. In a textile market under pressure to differentiate, the ability to co-develop “next-level” materials may matter as much as the machinery itself.